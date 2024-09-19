The traveling Gekidan Penters zoo features a captive African penguin that interacts with the audience. During the zoo’s show at a beach on central Japan’s Himakajima island on 25 August, handlers of the flightless bird named Pen-chan put it in shallow waters surrounded by a net to cool it down due to the hot weather.

The penguin escaped through a hole in the net and went missing in Ise Bay. Its handler, Ryosuke Imai, 29, got worried because Pen-chan may not survive alone. Bred in captivity, it was fed and had never swum in the ocean.

On 8 September, someone reported seeing the penguin swimming near Shinmaiko Marine Park along the western coast of the Chita Peninsula, 40 kilometers from Himakajima island, according to Gekidan Penters. Imai rushed to the area and rescued Pen-chan, who was surprisingly unharmed and in good condition.

Meanwhile, a baby bat in the Scottish Highlands strayed some 150 miles from its forest habitat near the Kinlochmoidart Estate, Scotland, the United Kingdom.

A couple returning to Glasgow from a holiday in Kinlochmoidart found the tiny pipistrelle inside their luggage in July and reported it to the Bat Conservation Trust, which called microbiologist and former veterinary nurse Tracey Jolliffe to rescue it.

Joliffe nursed the bat at her home to bring it back to health for the long trip back to its habitat.

On 27 July, the bat took a road trip from Glasgow to Strontian with a family and was then taken to Kinlochmoidart Estate by countryside ranger Eilidh-Ann Phillips, Sky News reports.