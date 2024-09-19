Bad weather kills 23 — NDRMMC

At least 23 deaths have been reported due to the recent onslaught of tropical cyclones Ferdie, Gener, and Helen, which enhanced the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) as of Thursday shows that nine of the fatalities were from Mimaropa; four cases each from Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro region; and two from Central Visayas.

Thirteen individuals were hurt while 15 were still missing.

The NDRRMC noted that all reported deaths, injuries, and missing persons are still pending validation.

Meanwhile, the affected population climbed to 298,633 families, or 1,061,421 persons, of which 18,466 families, or 69,360 individuals, are temporarily sheltered in 634 evacuation centers.

Central Luzon had the highest number of affected persons at 354,926, followed by Western Visayas and the Bangsamoro region, at 256,593 and 203,298, respectively.

As of writing, 39 roads and seven bridges are still impassable.

The recent storms also damaged 1,243 houses, valued at over P3.6 million. Likewise, 37 infrastructures were destroyed, amounting to P2.4 million.

Over 21,000 families have been extended government assistance worth P17 million, according to NDRRMC.