App for global Pinoys to launch in October

Filipino developers are set to launch a new digital marketplace app in mid-October, specifically tailored to meet the needs of Filipinos in North America while linking them to their families back home.

Seafood City, the largest Filipino grocer in North America, has developed the SFC+ app in partnership with other homegrown brands.

The app, once fully launched, will offer a range of services, including online shopping, bill payments, remittances, and investment opportunities, providing a solution for Filipinos to manage their everyday needs and financial goals.

“SFC+ is a digital hub for Filipinos in North America that gives them exclusive access to U.S. and top Philippine brands, discounts, rewards, and a host of exciting benefits every time they transact using the app,” SFC+ Inc. President and CEO Elewin Rebaya said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

“We created this app to reach and serve more Filipinos globally, as well as to enrich and meet their ever-evolving lifestyle demands.”

The app connects users with major brands such as ABS-CBN, the SM Group, Philippine Airlines, SMDC, BDO Unibank, Smart, Globe, East West Bank USA, and BayaniPay. It offers a platform for a variety of transactions, including the purchase of goods and services, bill payments, and remittances.

SFC+ allows users to purchase local products for delivery to their relatives or friends in the Philippines.

Future updates will include investments in sectors such as real estate and healthcare, enabling overseas Filipinos to invest in properties and other services back home.

SFC+ features include zero-fee remittances, bill payments, embedded banking services by BayaniPay with East West Bank USA and BDO Unibank, and digital shopping for Seafood City locations.

Users can also enjoy benefits such as discounted iWant TFC subscriptions, converting SFC+ points into Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles, and access to a wide range of SM brands and outlets through the SM Gift Pass Choice.