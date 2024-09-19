Anti-overloading ops intensified

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II on Thursday announced that he has ordered all enforcers to intensify anti-overloading operations nationwide.

This comes after Mendoza personally inspected operations in Quezon City, where 45 vehicles were flagged down along Tandang Sora Avenue and C5 by joint LTO and Department of Public Works and Highways personnel.

Of the vehicles flagged down, 13 were found to be overloaded and issued citations.

“We continue to implement these operations but will intensify them due to attempts by some motorists to evade them,” Mendoza said. “This will no longer work.”

He also instructed enforcers to conduct frequent and random inspections.

In addition to trucks, Mendoza said anti-overloading operations will be intensified for public utility vehicles in Metro Manila, urban areas and provinces.

“This aligns with DoTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s instruction to ensure road user safety,” Mendoza said.

“We have seen many serious accidents caused by overloading, so we will do everything we can to prevent this through disciplining errant motorists,” he added.