Anna Delvey hits the floor of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, graced the dance floor of the American dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” wearing her legally attached sparkly ankle monitor on 17 September.

Sorokin, the fake-heiress, was convicted in 2019 for swindling banks, hotels, and friends—pretending to be a rich German heiress named Anna Delvey. The con artist’s creation of a false reputation inspired Shonda Rhimes’ drama miniseries “Inventing Anna.”

Professional dancer Ezra Sosa and Sorokin performed a cha-cha routine to Sabrina Carpenter's “Espresso.” Sorokin placed in the middle of the pack with 18 points.

The dance competition’s first elimination will take place on the 24 September episode.