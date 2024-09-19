SPORTS

Angeline Colonia claims double gold at World Junior Weightlifting Championships

Angeline Colonia won two gold medals in the women's 45-kilogram event to kick off the Philippine national weightlifting team's campaign in the International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships in Leon Spain Thursday evening (Manila time).

Colonia topped the snatch after lifting 74kg before following it up with a silver medal in the clean-and-jerk after a loft of 88kg.

The Southeast Asian Games silver medalist finished in first place with an overall lift of 162kg for another gold medal.

Rose Jean Ramos is up next as she competes in the women's 49-kg event on Friday.

