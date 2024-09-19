Amparo named new PBS-BBS head

Veteran broadcast-journalist Fernando “Dindo” Amparo took the oath of office as the new Director General of the Presidential Broadcast Service - Bureau of Broadcast Services (PBS-BBS) last Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) acting Secretary Cesar Chavez administered the oath.

Amparo replaced outgoing director general Rizal Giovanni Aportadera.

The veteran journalist is popularly known as Dindo Amparo whose career in media began in 1987 as a reporter of Radyo ng Bayan in Lucena City, Quezon. He then transferred to ABS-CBN as a DZMM reporter and eventually becoming a TV reporter.

Amparo also became ABS-CBN’s Middle East Bureau chief and later on as the head of ABS-CBN’s Integrated News Gathering.

Meanwhile, the PBS-BBS is a radio network owned by the government. It is an attached agency of the PCO.

It operates AM Radio Stations Radyo Pilipinas 1-News under DZRB-AM 738 kHz and Radyo Pilipinas 2- Sports under the DZRS 918 kHz while state FM Stations operate as Republika FM1 (DWFO 87.5 FM) and Capital FM2 (DWFT 104.3 FM).