Aguilas ramp up recruitment

Davao Aguilas-University of Makati FC is primed and ready to challenge the big guns once the Philippines Football League (PFL) kicks off on 28 September.

Club founder Jefferson Cheng spoke to DAILY TRIBUNE during a team event in Makati City last Wednesday and he expressed the belief that the squad has what it takes to challenge the likes of Stallion Laguna FC, Cebu FC and defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo for the PFL throne.

Last year saw Davao settle for a silver medal finish in the Copa Paulino Alcantara after losing to Kaya via a penalty shootout, 1-1 (3-4).

In the PFL, Davao finished in fourth place with 32 points behind a 10-2-2 win-draw-loss record with a +33 goal difference.

“Like I said earlier, we’re the new kids on the block. We were just established in 2017 but we will give them a good run for their money,” said Cheng, who is also the team manager of Stallion’s women’s football team.

“I think it’s about balance and we have people who are handling every team. It’s well-established.”

Davao will have returnees Troy Limbo and Paolo Bugas in the squad after playing a season under United City FC, which opted to pull out this season due to financial woes.

Also joining the Aguilas are left winger Alessandro Riggi from Angkor Tiger FC, right winger Dino Tri Laksana and goalkeeper Zavier Zakarya from Nusantara United FC U20 squad, left back Jayvee Kallukaran from Loyola FC, center back Lucas Sérgio from SD Serra FC of Brazil, and center back Salvador Pliego from FK Alfa Modriča in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Davao head coach Aber Ruzgal said with other clubs also beefing up, highlighted by the return of Japanese striker Daizo Horikoshi to Kaya, the boys are determined to do better and end the season with a trophy.

“Our mindset is we prepare against really difficult teams. That’s our mindset. because we know other teams are also preparing,” Ruzgal said.

“We all want to win this.”

Ruzgal noted having Cheng and club president Mike Atayde celebrate with the team will raise the players’ morale heading into the new PFL season

“It’s a big boost because they will feel appreciated for the hard work that we put in. In the previous weeks, it’s been really hard. We’ve been pushing ourselves to prepare for this coming season,” Ruzgal said.

“So, I think the boys deserve to have this little get-together because it will add up for the appreciation for the work that we do.”