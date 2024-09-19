Aboitiz infra unit reaps awards at property test

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates proudly celebrates its milestone achievement at the Department of Tourism Property Philippines Awards 2024, securing two prestigious accolades: Best Green Development for Lima Estate and Best Industrial Development for Tari Estate.

These awards underscore Aboitiz InfraCapital’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and driving economic growth through the development of world-class, future-ready estates that are reshaping the industrial landscape in the Philippines.

Lima Estate was recognized with the Best Green Development award, a testament to its pioneering role as the first, only, and largest industrial estate in the country to earn a 5-star Berde certification from the Philippine Green Building Council.

This distinction sets a new benchmark for smart and sustainable industrial developments, reaffirming LIMA Estate’s leadership in fostering environmentally responsible business communities. Strategically located in Batangas, LIMA Estate provides locators with an integrated ecosystem designed to future-proof businesses, featuring green infrastructure and innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency while contributing to the region’s economic development.

Lima Estate is a 940-hectare PEZA-registered Economic Estate hosting 187 locators and 71,000 employees.

Located in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas, it is the largest privately-owned industrial estate in the Philippines and features a 70-hectare commercial district that integrates diverse asset classes, including commercial lots, retail spaces, office buildings, residential areas, dormitories, institutional facilities and hospitality services, along with a transport terminal.

Certified Berde

“The BERDE certification of LIMA Estate is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to creating industrial estates that prioritize both economic progress and environmental sustainability. This award motivates us to continue leading the way in developing smart, sustainable and resilient communities across the Philippines,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president of LIMA Land and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

On the other hand, TARI Estate in Central Luzon received the Best Industrial Development award, highlighting its role as a transformative driver of industrial progress in the region. Positioned to support industries of the future, TARI Estate combines state-of-the-art infrastructure with a strategic location that enhances connectivity and business growth. Projected to generate up to 60,000 jobs, TARI Estate’s inclusive development approach aims to create long-term economic opportunities for local communities, establishing itself as a key player in sustainable industrial growth.