Work hours shortened for 'Family Week'

The Executive Branch of the Philippine government will observe an early dismissal on Monday, 23 September 2024, in honor of Family Week and "Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga" (Family Meal Matters).

According to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s Memorandum Circular 64, government offices under the Executive Branch will suspend work at 3 p.m. on that day, allowing employees to spend more time with their families.

“Pursuant to Proclamation 60 (s. 1992) and Proclamation No. 326 (s. 2012), which declared the last week of September as Family Week and the fourth Monday of September as Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day, respectively, work in government offices shall be suspended,” the memorandum said.

However, agencies providing essential services like basic health care, disaster response and others will not be affected by the early dismissal.