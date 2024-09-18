UP manhandles NU for third straight win

University of the Philippines gave National University a 40-minute beatdown in a lopsided, 89-62, decision for its third straight win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Other than trailing 0-1 to start the ballgame, the unscathed Fighting Maroons destroyed the outclassed Bulldogs, to join defending champions De La Salle University at the top of the standings.

Mark Belmonte finished with 14 points, while JD Cagulangan had 13 markers for UP, which got to play all of its 16 available players, with only two failing to chip in points.

The game was already out of hand before halftime when UP opened a 31-point lead, 53-22.

By the third period, the Fighting Maroons were just getting their way over the overmatched NU, which lost PJ Palacielo after committing his fifth foul midway in the canto.

UP built its biggest separation, 76-37, off a three-pointer by Harold Alarcon with 50 seconds remaining in the third.

From there, it was just a matter of waiting for the final buzzer.

The Bulldogs fell to a 1-2 win-loss card tied with University of the East.

Jake Figueroa was the only NU player in double figures with 11 while Jolo Manansala had nine.