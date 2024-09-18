UK poultry imports resume

The United Kingdom (UK) has marked a significant milestone in its agricultural trade with the Philippines as poultry imports will return to local markets after a three-year ban.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) signed Memorandum Order 34 in August, allowing the entry of domestic and wild birds and their products from the UK into the domestic market.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils expressed the UK's commitment to the highest agricultural safety standards and celebrated the return of UK poultry to the Philippines.

"I am here to reaffirm the UK's commitment to the highest safety standards in agriculture, to celebrate with all of you the return of UK poultry to the Philippines after three years, and indeed to celebrate the growth of this industry, which is key to nutritional outcomes in the Philippines,” Beaufils said in a networking reception at her residence in Makati City.

The importation of live poultry, poultry products and by-products from the UK was temporarily banned in March 2021 due to a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak.

The DA has recognized the regionalization of the UK's import of poultry products, allowing trade with HPAI-free areas under strict health protocols.

Beaufils highlighted the importance of science and data in the UK's approach to agricultural trade.

“So much of what we do in this space is around science and data. So much is driven by that evidence. We had the UK's chief vet officer here in the Philippines last year, and that was also a demonstration that we're really serious about presenting steady poultry UK exports," Beaufils said.