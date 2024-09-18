Tondo fire victims provided aid

The local government of Manila has provided P10,000 in financial assistance to each family affected by two massive fires that ravaged Tondo on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to the City Council for swiftly approving the resolution that allowed the release of the much-needed aid, which came from the Office of the Mayor.

The fire displaced over 6,000 individuals, but fortunately, no lives were lost.

Lacuna commended the resilience of the community and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the local government and barangay officials in providing timely assistance.

In addition to the financial aid, the city government also distributed hygiene kits and relief goods to the fire victims.

Lacuna also appealed to senior citizens in the city to avail of the new senior citizen cards that have no expiration date.

The city government will distribute the allowances through barangays, and bedridden senior citizens can have their cards delivered to their homes upon request.

Authorized representatives can also obtain the cards from the OSCA office or Kalinga sa Maynila booths.