Swing overhaul: When to pull the trigger

I’ve been watching quite a bit of women’s golf lately. Just this past weekend, I enjoyed the Solheim Cup coverage, with team USA finally getting it done after seven years.

Before that, I kept on watching replays of Rianne Malixi’s amazing US Amateur double and Yuka’s US Open wins. For some reason, unless it’s a major, I find myself liking women’s golf more than the men’s game.

There’s something about the graceful swings and more relatable shots that reel me in. The men’s game is something alien to me already. These days, driver carry distances of 300-330 yards is simply beyond my imagination. Hitting 7-irons 200 yards is now common to PGA Tour players, even with their weak (traditional) lofted blades.

It’s a whole new game for them. On the ladies’ side however, 150-yard 7-irons and 260-yard drives are more within my range. The fact that they seem to swing so effortlessly and still get ample distance is something I’d want to emulate.

At 46, I don’t consider myself old. I’d like to think there is still room for improvement. I would like to remain competitive and when I have more time to play, I’d like to be able to shoot good scores well into my 50s and 60s. At this stage of my golfing journey, though, I feel my current swing is already maxed out.

After playing for over 30 years, I have learned to play with an imperfect swing. Experience and competitive juices allow me to score way better than my actual skill level. But I am honest enough to admit that my swing has fundamental errors and consistency is something I continue to struggle with.

If I were to analyze my game, I’d say my swing is at a 15-handicap level. I drive it 250 yards on a good day, but I can only hit it one way off the tee — a fade. On dogleg left holes, I either try to draw my 3-wood (hit and miss), or I play my fade and just accept a longer approach shot. My iron game is below average, I think. I honestly am not sure if my shots will go straight, a bit left or right. There is simply no consistent ball flight or shape. My scoring is highly dependent on hit and hope, and a decent short game. In the last 10 years, I’ve also lost about 20 yards in distance with the driver and around a club or 10 yards in my irons. It may come with age but I feel it has more to do with the quality of my ball striking. My current handicap is a 5.3, and while I can still shoot in the low 70s, it happens too seldom and I can only do it on shorter courses. The frustration steadily builds, and it has come to the point that I am considering overhauling my swing.

And now, I am convinced that the only way is to relearn the golf swing to make it more efficient, get ample distance, and make it more repeatable. The 30 years of bad habits and band aid solutions have taken their toll and will take a while to fix. If I am to score better, I need proper guidance from a reputable professional. But I also understand that I have to manage my expectations.

A new swing will take time and my body can only take so much change. While I don’t intend to hit it like the pros, I am inspired by the thought that even the best golfers need help and seek it regularly. The journey to better golf is part of the enjoyment. I know that I will need to forget the scores in the meantime and focus on better swings.

Has anyone else felt the same about their golf game? How did you fix it?