Substantial drop in rice prices possible by January----DA

Amid expectations of rice prices to decline in mid-October, the Department of Agriculture (DA) forecasts a more significant drop in staple grain prices is anticipated early next year.

This, as the DA expects the rice import tariff cut to have its ‘full impact’ in January.

“Since demand for food usually spikes in December, we anticipate seeing a more substantial drop in rice prices by January,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel said Wendesay.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order 62 in June, which reduced the rice import duty to 15 percent from 35 percent, aiming to drive its prices in local markets down by P5 to P7 per kilo.

The order took effect in July.

The agriculture chief said the projected decline in rice prices has not yet been fully felt because traders increased their imports, anticipating shortages due to El Niño.