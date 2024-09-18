Smart Postpaid expands perks with exclusive dining, travel, and tech deals

Living up to its commitment to help subscribers "live more today," Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has expanded its postpaid plans, offering access to exclusive lifestyle perks, the latest gadgets, and entertainment options.

These benefits are available to new and existing customers on Smart Postpaid Plans 999 and up. Smart subscribers can redeem perks across categories such as Dining, Travel & Leisure, Beauty & Wellness, and Shopping through the Smart App without the need for points. These perks aim to enhance the mobile experience for a diverse range of users, from young professionals to homemakers.

“Our enhanced Smart Postpaid Plans reflect our commitment to deliver more value to our subscribers on top of our superior mobile customer experience,” said Kristine A. Go, Senior Vice President for Smart Consumer Wireless Business. “By having a Smart Postpaid Plan, you get more than just a plan and enjoy a differentiated mobile experience that keeps you empowered, rewarded, and ahead of the curve,” she added.

Exclusive dining and lifestyle perks

Subscribers on Plans 999 and up gain access to discounts and dining experiences at restaurants including Abe, Abe’s Farm, Bistro Remedios, Café Adriatico, California Pizza Kitchen, Carmen’s Best, Fely J’s, House of Lasagna, Illo’s Home Buffet & Restaurant, Larry’s Café & Bar, Lorenzo’s Way, Sbarro, and Sourdough Café.

They can also avail of travel deals at Cauayan Island Resort and Nurture Wellness Village, along with discounted beauty services at Browhaus and Strip.

Plan holders can also avail of a 20% discount on items at Capital, a sports and lifestyle footwear store.

Entertainment and gadgets

Signature Plans+ 999 and up include a complimentary Netflix mobile subscription, with the option to upgrade to higher tiers while still redeeming PHP 149.00 special savings per month on their Netflix subscription, courtesy of Smart Postpaid.

Additionally, Smart Postpaid subscribers can enjoy P200 off on Cignal Play TV Box and three months of premium Cignal access. Smart customers can look forward to having continued access to premium content and first dibs on major live events, including movie screenings, concerts, plays, and international sports events.

Subscribers can also get the latest gadgets through Smart Postpaid, with options from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and ASUS. Other tech, like the mWell Ring, a health wearable, is available for P820 per month.

More perks coming

“Expect Smart Postpaid to roll out more perks and partner brands for its subscribers. By offering exclusive deals, Smart customers receive more than just a mobile plan — they're getting an upgraded lifestyle experience. As Smart continues to team up with more partners, subscribers can look forward to even more perks and rewards,” said Shing N. Dimagiba, VP at Smart.

Subscribers can start accessing these perks with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999, which includes unlimited 5G data for 12 months, unlimited calls and texts to all networks, and 20GB of open-access data.

More information is available at www.smart.com.ph/perks.