SM, PCC seal fair trade partnership

Mall chain operator SM Supermalls and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) signed a memorandum of cooperation to champion fair competition and consumer welfare.

The partnership was launched on 17 September at the PCC main office in Quezon City with a nationwide information campaign to raise public awareness about the PCC’s mandate which promotes the benefits of fair competition.

The partnership underscores SM’s commitment to championing an inclusive business environment.

“SM Supermalls recognizes its enduring partnership with the PCC. SM Supermalls believes that fair market competition will lead to a vibrant and inclusive economy, and advance consumer welfare. It likewise shares the PCC’s vision that fair market competition serves the interest of consumers by allowing them to exercise their right of choice over goods and services offered in the market,” said Ian Mathay.

SM, which has 86 malls across the Philippines, accepts and supports all kinds of goods and businesses —from clothing to hardware, from gadgets to bottled water— regardless of brand.

SM Supermalls recognizes its role in promoting fair competition and will endeavor to campaign towards the promotion of fair-trade practices.

This philosophy is reflected in SM’s identity as a home for a variety of businesses, from micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to established global and local brands.

“We are proud to join forces with the PCC in promoting fair trade practices,” said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan. “By working together, we can empower consumers to make informed choices and contribute to a robust and competitive market.”