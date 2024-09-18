Short film competition for Gen Zs launched

A decade after the launch of its first youth campaign, Pioneer Insurance once again presents Real to Reel, a short film competition capturing the Gen Z point of view on how to achieve a better future and inspiring action on pressing social issues.

Pioneer recognizes that Gen Z remains socially progressive and hopeful despite growing up in the shadow of climate crises, pandemic lockdowns, and economic uncertainties.

With up to P100,000 worth of prizes at stake, Real to Reel aims to provide a platform for them to offer fresh perspectives on how to solve pressing social issues and influence positive change through their filmmaking creativity.

Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan Jr. expressed his support and emphasized the importance of spotlighting the youth perspectives: "The Real to Reel competition is our way of empowering the younger generation to express their opinions creatively through short films. Their vision of the future can help us light the path towards a better Philippines.”

Since 2014, Pioneer has crafted efforts to promote love for the country and the arts among the youth.