Short film competition for Gen Zs launched

A decade after the launch of its first youth campaign, Pioneer Insurance once again presents Real to Reel, a short film competition capturing the Gen Z point of view on how to achieve a better future and inspiring action on pressing social issues.
Pioneer recognizes that Gen Z remains socially progressive and hopeful despite growing up in the shadow of climate crises, pandemic lockdowns, and economic uncertainties.
With up to P100,000 worth of prizes at stake, Real to Reel aims to provide a platform for them to offer fresh perspectives on how to solve pressing social issues and influence positive change through their filmmaking creativity.
Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan Jr. expressed his support and emphasized the importance of spotlighting the youth perspectives: "The Real to Reel competition is our way of empowering the younger generation to express their opinions creatively through short films. Their vision of the future can help us light the path towards a better Philippines.”
Since 2014, Pioneer has crafted efforts to promote love for the country and the arts among the youth.
Real to Reel joins a series of award-winning youth campaigns launched by the insurance company, including the HeART for Tomorrow Mobile Photography and Art Competition (2019), Big Heart Shirt Design Competition (2018), Move on Lang Songwriting Competition (2017), Stories of Hope Playwriting Competition (2015), and Stories of Friendship Film Competition (2014).
Pioneer has partnered with Samsung, FILSCAP, Team Manila, and Virgin Labfest, collecting over a thousand entries from students across the Philippines.
More than just a competition, the company asserts that Real to Reel is part of Pioneer’s longstanding advocacy to empower the youth to take control of their future and make every moment count.