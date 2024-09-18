Saint Benilde shows might, crushes Perpetual by 27

College of Saint Benilde lived up to its pre-tournament billing when it crushed University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 78-51, in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers flaunted its offensive might as they came up with a balanced attack to rip the Altas for their fourth straight win, their best start since youthful head coach Charles Tiu took over in Season 97 in 2022.

In the second game, Jose Rizal University (JRU) finally snapped its three-game losing streak following a 90-74 win over San Sebastian College.

Rookie Marvin Raymundo delivered a double-double performance of 21 points and 13 rebounds to help the Heavy Bombers secure their first win this season.

JRU head coach Louie Gonzalez said he is proud of how his boys remained in control from start to finish.

“It’s important that we finish strong,” Gonzales said.

“It’s good we were able to be composed in the end game but more importantly, a lot of my players showed up for this game.”

The 27-point demolition is the largest winning margin of Saint Benilde in the early stretch of the season. Prior to this, the Blazers crushed powerhouse Mapua University by 13, 78-65; reigning champion San Beda University by five in overtime, 70-65; and dark horse Emilio Aguinaldo College by 22, 77-65, to post a whopping winning average of 16.7 points.

Tiu, who is being assisted by former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman of Serbia, said their deep and balanced roster composed of veterans and transferees is the key to their early success in the country’s oldest collegiate league.

“That’s one of our goals. That is something that we talked about during the offseason that somebody is going to step up for us,” Tiu said.

“We have a lot of guys we can depend on and we just go with whoever is playing well. It’s hard to find minutes for everybody because anybody can play but as long as we keep winning, nobody’s going to complain.”

Against the Altas, who are being handled by an experienced coaching staff led by Olsen Racela, the Blazers roared early and never looked back.

They greeted the second period with an 18-10 lead before stepping on the gas with a 20-8 run capped by a layup by Tony Ynot with only 4:45 left before halftime.

Saint Benilde led by as many as 29 points, 69-40, off a putback basket by Gab Cometa in the dying seconds of the third period.

Justine Sanchez delivered 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Tony Ynot dropped 12 markers and eight caroms for the Blazers, who are now sitting at the ceiling with an immaculate 4-0 win-loss card.

Rookie Mark Gojo Cruz fired a double-double effort of 11 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Altas suffered their second straight loss in four games to join San Beda and EAC in the middle of the standings.