Robert Pattinson to play multiple Mickeys in horror flick ‘Mickey 17’

What’s it feel like to die?

From the Academy Award-winning writer and director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. Unlikely hero Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Mickey 17 stars Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winners for Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja).

Mickey 17 will be in cinemas on 29 January 2025. It is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.