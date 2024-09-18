Remulla surprised on PTFoMS director sacking

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed surprise at the dismissal of Paul Gutierrez as executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS).

Remulla, when asked about Gutierrez’s non-renewal of term, stated, “I was not properly informed.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin had notified Remulla in a letter dated 12 September 2024, that Gutierrez’s tenure would expire immediately.

“This refers to the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Paulino Malinay Gutierrez as Executive Director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security. On behalf of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., this is to inform you that the expiration of his tenure shall take effect immediately,” the letter read.

Gutierrez, a former president of the National Press Club (NPC), confirmed the expiration of his term and expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the opportunity to serve.

During his leadership, Gutierrez said the PTFoMS helped solve five violent attacks against the press that occurred under the Marcos administration and two more media killings from the previous administration.

Last month, former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban linked Gutierrez to a P6.8-billion “shabu” shipment in 2018.

Gutierrez denied these accusations and challenged lawmakers to review Guban’s previous claims in congressional hearings.

Amid the expiration of his tenure, Gutierrez expressed gratitude for the continuing the PTFoMS, stressing the commitment to a safe media environment. He also highlighted the task force’s achievements in resolving media attacks and threats.

“His decision to continue with the PTFoMS is the clearest message to all that he is committed to creating a safe media environment where every member of the press can practice their profession responsibly, professionally and without fear,” Gutierrez said.

The PTFoMS has collaborated with various government agencies and organizations to protect media workers’ rights and ensure their safety.

Gutierrez also thanked his colleagues and media members for their support and contributions to the task force’s efforts.

The media task force was established in 2016 under the Duterte administration.

Gutierrez also thanked Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) former Secretary Cheloy Garafil and her successor acting Secretary Cesar Chavez — who are chair and co-chair of the PTFoMS — for their “unstinting support” during his tenure.