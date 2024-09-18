READY TO RUMBLE: Jerusalem, Castillo showcase readiness

Defending champion Melvin Jerusalem and his Mexican challenger, Luis Angel Castillo, displayed fine form during Wednesday’s open workout for their scheduled 12-round clash for the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title this Sunday at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

Though they were not going full blast, Jerusalem still looked sharp during a short session presided over by lead trainer Michael Domingo at the Elite Boxing and Muay Thai Gym at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Jerusalem, who will be making the first defense of the WBC 105-strap, skipped rope, shadowboxed, hit the mitts and banged the heavy bag with gusto.

But instead of dissecting his game plan, Jerusalem delved on the very one thing that pumped him up during training camp.

“It was really a big thing for me that I will defend the title at home,” said Jerusalem, who packs a 22-3 record with 12 knockouts.

As soon as Castillo entered the training facility, he got out to relax and recharge his batteries at his promoter JC Mananquil’s condominium unit nearby.

As for the unbeaten Castillo, his short training session took place under the watchful eyes of Eduardo Montiel.

It was obvious he was no longer pushing himself since all the hard work had been done but the long-armed banger from Los Mochis showed off some of his signature offensive and defensive moves.

A notorious body puncher, Castillo sports a 22-0-1 mark with 13 knockouts but his meeting with Jerusalem will be his first outside Mexico.

A handful of local media milled around to take notes, shoot pictures and film the proceedings and they were in unison that Jerusalem will be in for a rough outing even on home soil.

Presented by Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow, the weekly television show on Cignal’s One Sports channel, the Jerusalem-Castillo encounter will be the country’s first world title fight in six years.

Blow-By-Blow head Marife Barrera, representing Manny Pacquiao, can’t wait to see their first world championship event.

“This is a fulfillment of Senator Manny Pacquiao’s promise that he made almost two years ago when he decided to revive Blow-By-Blow,” Barrera said.

As a treat to Filipino fight fans, the event is free to the public, according to Barrera acting on strict instructions from Pacquiao, who was Blow-By-Blow’s No. 1 product.