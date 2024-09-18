Probe on Quiboloy’s ‘angels of death’ not limited to civilians — PNP

The Philippine National Police said it is taking seriously the probe on the personalities allegedly part of Apollo Quiboloy’s “angels of death” as “it is not limited to civilians,” PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said on Wednesday.

“There’s also a possibility that there might be retired or even active members of uniformed services but right now, we can’t still reveal the profile of these alleged members of angels of death,” Fajardo said when asked about the possible involvement of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Signal Battalion, which includes reservists from Quiboloy-owned broadcast channel Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), to the ‘angels of death.’

According to Fajardo, the Davao Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-11) already has the list of names of supposed members of the angels of death, as confirmed by its chief, B/Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

“They are now verifying and validating reports, including background and profiles [of these individuals],” she said.

“What he is certain—that he told me is that—they already communicated firearms and explosive office to determine the gun ownership,” she said.

Fajardo said the PNP is not discounting the possibility that some members of Quiboloy’s private army “might have been in the uniformed services.”

“Whether they are active or retired already, this is part of our validation,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP personnel would be liable for obstruction of justice and administrative sanctions if they were proven part of Quiboloy’s private army that had participated in hindering the arrest warrant for the KOJC leader.

“And if they can be proven that they have been utilized to sow fear or inflict harm or threaten, particularly those victims that have experienced abuse from Quiboloy—then that is a serious offense that we will not ignore,” she lamented.

Moreover, Fajardo said the PNP is also checking the gun ownership of the suspected members of the ‘angels of death’ and they have already provided some names to the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO).

“They already have some names and they already communicated with the FEO to determine if the names on their record own guns and they are waiting for the FEO's response,” she noted.