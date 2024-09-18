Prioritize ‘Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program’ — Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, during the Senate Finance Committee deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday, 16 September, emphasized his support for the continued implementation of the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BP2) Program.”

He also reminded the DSWD not to overlook its commitment in providing livelihood grants to families who have already returned to their provinces through the program, ensuring their sustained reintegration into provincial life.

In his remarks, Go recalled the commitment made by the DSWD to continue supporting those who want to relocate back to their home provinces even after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In one of our meetings, you gave us your commitment that the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program” will continue even after the (Covid-19) pandemic. And during the budget interpellations last year, the DSWD also committed to continue the program dahil may mga gusto talagang umuwi,” he said.

In 2020, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 114, which institutionalized the BP2 Program. At the height of the pandemic, the Senate adopted a resolution in 2020, principally sponsored by Go, urging the executive department to formulate and implement a “Balik Probinsya” program given its significance in decongesting urban areas, promoting equitable opportunities and wealth distribution nationwide, and providing essential social services for those who wish to return to the provinces.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian, in response to Go’s inquiries, affirmed the continuation of the BP2 program under the new initiative called “Oplan Pag-Abot,” which seeks to aid individuals and families in street situations in urban areas who may be better off returning to the provinces for a more comfortable life.

Gatchalian pointed out that the DSWD had expanded its reach to assist those suddenly finding themselves unemployed and desiring to return to their provinces. He explained that the program was now a fully operational section within the department that actively sought out vulnerable individuals in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Go mobilized his Malasakit team to provide immediate aid to fire victims in Barangay Agdao, Davao City, also Monday in coordination with Barangay Captain Allan Lagria and local community leaders.

Go reiterated the vital importance of heightened fire prevention measures. As the primary author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, Go emphasized the need to bolster the country’s fire prevention and response capabilities.

The law provides for a 10-year modernization program for the BFP, including the hiring of additional firefighters, the acquisition of advanced fire equipment, and specialized training programs to enhance fire safety and response in communities.

Go also brought attention to Senate Bill 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and co-authored in the Senate. This proposed legislation aims to establish mandatory evacuation centers in every province and municipality, ensuring a safe and accessible place for Filipinos during disasters.