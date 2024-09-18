PNP starts probe of 24 former chiefs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is taking the reports of a former police chief’s involvement in the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo very seriously.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said there were 24 former PNP chiefs to be considered in the investigation.

“No less than the Chief PNP discussed this with me, emphasizing that there will be no sacred cows in the investigation, even if it means holding a former chief PNP accountable,” Fajardo said.

“We’re talking about 24 names because there were 29 chiefs before General [Rommel] Marbil who is the 30th Chief PNP. So when we count them, 29 minus five who have died, we’re talking about 24 names,” she said.

Fajardo said the former Chief PNPs who are still alive are in a “position to address the issue on their own behalf.”

“But on the part of the PNP, as the CPNP said, regardless of who will be hit, if it can be proved that he was involved in Guo’s escape and, worse, received a monthly payola, then we will not let this pass and we will not pardon anyone,” she said.

Fajardo said Marbil has instructed the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to coordinate with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to get more details “as to the identity of this former PNP chief who is allegedly on the take.”

“We will take it from there. So even if you’re a former CPNP, you’re not above the law,” she added.

Fajardo said “it was a surprise” to the PNP leadership that a former chief was allegedly acting unbecoming of a high-ranking police official.

“Well, it was a surprise to the PNP leadership yesterday when it was mentioned. We immediately talked to Chief PNP [Marbil] to get his side of the story and the CIDG also issued a statement that it was their first time to hear these rumors,” she said.

Fajardo said the PNP will consider the report a challenge.

“The PNP chief said we should not have low morale because time and again, the PNP has proven that whoever should be prosecuted and arrested, we will not favor anyone here, whether you’re an ordinary patrolman or a senior PNP official,” she said.