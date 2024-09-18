PNP intensifies probe into ‘Angels of Death’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is taking the investigation of individuals allegedly involved with Apollo Quiboloy’s “angels of death” seriously, emphasizing that it may extend beyond civilians.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo on Wednesday said there could be retired or active members of the uniformed services involved.

Asked about the potential involvement of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Signal Battalion, which includes reservists from Quiboloy’s broadcast channel, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), Fajardo said the Police Davao Regional Office (PRO-11) has compiled a list of suspected members.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III assured that they were validating the reports, including the individuals’ backgrounds.

Fajardo said they were in communication with the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) to check gun ownership among the suspects.

“They have already communicated with the FEO to determine if the names they have correspond to any gun ownership records, and they are awaiting a response,” she said.

If any PNP personnel are found to be part of Quiboloy’s private army, they will face administrative sanctions.

“Should it be proven that they were used to instill fear or harm victims of abuse by Quiboloy, that is a serious offense we will not ignore,” she emphasized.

Quiboloy in good health

Meanwhile, the PNP said the health of the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ was “okay.”

Fajardo provided the update during a press briefing at Camp Crame, referencing the daily assessments conducted by the PNP General Hospital.

“So far, based on their daily evaluations, Apollo Quiboloy is doing well,” she said, adding that he underwent medical examinations over the weekend.

Quiboloy had asked the Pasig City Regional Trial Court to place him under hospital arrest at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Davao City.