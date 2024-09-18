PhilCare HMO and Healthway Cancer Care ink partnership

TAGUIG CITY – PhilCare, one of the country's top health maintenance organizations (HMO), has expanded its service offerings by partnering with Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH). PhilCare members will not have access to leading-edge, holistic, and affordable cancer treatment.

“By working together, we can leverage on our collective strengths and harness our joint resources to improve overall patient experience,” Healthway Medical Network President and CEO Jaime Ysmael said.

“For PhilCare members...they now have convenient access to HCCH‘s extensive network of medical experts, maximizing the value of their health coverage. This empowers them to receive the treatment when they need it, whenever they need it,” he continued.

Established by AC Health and the Healthway Medical Network (HMN), HCCH is the Philippines' first dedicated cancer hospital located in Taguig City. The pioneering medical center offers end-to-end cancer services, from preventive care to advanced treatment and post-treatment support.

“For Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, [the partnership] represents a strengthened collaboration with a pioneering HMO that is committed to providing top-notch healthcare solutions to Filipinos. For PhilCare members, it marks the beginning of an enhanced access to specialized cancer care,” PhilCare President and CEO Jaeger Tanco said.

“We’re so aligned with PhilCare in providing Filipinos access to quality healthcare at a competitive cost. You can count on our partnership. You can count on our support. We're looking forward to creating a healthier future for everyone with PhilCare," AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo said.