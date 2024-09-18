Palawan on a plate
Culion in Palawan is more than just a tropical paradise with stunning landscapes -- it’s also a haven for food lovers. During my four-day stay at Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort (SETIR), I embarked on a culinary journey filled with island flavors, fresh seafood and luxurious dining experiences.
Here’s a taste of what made this trip so memorable, day by day.
Day 1: A Sea-Inspired Welcome
After a scenic boat ride to SETIR, the resort’s warm hospitality set the tone for my stay. My first dinner was a celebration of the sea’s bounty. I was treated to a refreshing Watermelon Salad with Feta Cheese, followed by a rich and flavorful Prawn Bisque. For the main course, I had the option to choose between the perfectly cooked King Fish Cartoccio with Roasted Vegetables or a deliciously seasoned Chicken Chelo Kebab served with Pita and Tzatziki. The meal ended on a high note with a decadent Dripping Coffee Tiramisu. It was the perfect introduction to Palawan’s fresh and vibrant flavors.
Day 2: Breakfast with a View and Japanese Delights
Day two began with a delightful breakfast from the Salepan In-Room Dining menu, featuring a crispy Katsu Sando, savory Smoked Salmon on Grilled Ciabatta, a fluffy Pancake Soufflé (my personal favorite) and a hearty Breakfast Tortilla.
For lunch, I enjoyed a refreshing Chilled Beet Pounce Soup, followed by a vibrant Roasted Beetroot and Avocado Salad. The main entrée offered a choice between a tender Herb-Crusted Tanigue Fillet or a succulent Pork Medallion. To finish, there was a sweet selection of Crêpes Delight and Carrot Cake.
Dinner at Hikari was a feast of Japanese delights, starting with a Sushi Boat featuring California Maki, Unagi Maki, assorted sashimi (salmon, tuna, grouper) and sushi rolls, complemented by Japanese Fried Rice. The main dishes, Tuna Teppanyaki and Beef Teppanyaki, were cooked to perfection. Dessert was a fun and delicious Tempura Ice Cream.
It was a day filled with a mix of light bites and flavors, all enjoyed against the rainy backdrop of the island’s serene views.
Day 3: Island Meets Gourmet Excellence
For lunch on day three, I indulged in a flavorful spread at Xiang Hotpot & KBBQ, featuring sizzling Korean barbecue with an array of banchan — including beef, pork, sweet and spicy anchovies, sautéed chayote, eggplant, marble potatoes and japchae. Complementing the barbecue was a hearty seafood hotpot, brimming with squid, tanigue fillet, shrimp, crabs, fish balls, glass noodles and assorted vegetables.
Dinner from the Mangrove Menu was a comforting feast. It began with a refreshing Ensalada Chamba and a rich bowl of Beef Ribs Sinigang. The main course included steamed rice, pinakbet, crispy lechon kawali and grilled inihaw na pusit. For dessert, the classic halo-halo provided the perfect sweet finish.
From the bold flavors of Korean BBQ to the heartwarming Filipino comfort food, day three was an explosion of rich, savory tastes.
Day 4: A Farewell Feast
My last day started with a leisurely breakfast, featuring the freshest Palawan produce, aromatic coffee and light pastries — a simple yet satisfying send-off.
As I departed from Culion, I took with me not only memories of breathtaking landscapes and luxurious accommodations but also the unforgettable flavors that turned each meal into a culinary adventure.