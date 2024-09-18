Palawan on a plate

Day 2: Breakfast with a View and Japanese Delights

Day two began with a delightful breakfast from the Salepan In-Room Dining menu, featuring a crispy Katsu Sando, savory Smoked Salmon on Grilled Ciabatta, a fluffy Pancake Soufflé (my personal favorite) and a hearty Breakfast Tortilla.

For lunch, I enjoyed a refreshing Chilled Beet Pounce Soup, followed by a vibrant Roasted Beetroot and Avocado Salad. The main entrée offered a choice between a tender Herb-Crusted Tanigue Fillet or a succulent Pork Medallion. To finish, there was a sweet selection of Crêpes Delight and Carrot Cake.

Dinner at Hikari was a feast of Japanese delights, starting with a Sushi Boat featuring California Maki, Unagi Maki, assorted sashimi (salmon, tuna, grouper) and sushi rolls, complemented by Japanese Fried Rice. The main dishes, Tuna Teppanyaki and Beef Teppanyaki, were cooked to perfection. Dessert was a fun and delicious Tempura Ice Cream.

It was a day filled with a mix of light bites and flavors, all enjoyed against the rainy backdrop of the island’s serene views.