Palawan monsoon death toll rises to 7

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The death toll in Palawan has risen to seven as the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat, intensified by Tropical Depression Gener, continues to cause widespread devastation.

The fatalities include individuals from Rizal, Roxas, and Balabac, who lost their lives due to falling coconut trees and drowning incidents between 14-17 September. The intensified southwest monsoon also left eight individuals missing, including six people from Balabac who were swept away after their pump boat was carried off by strong currents on 16 September.

Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jeremias Alili stated that while the current death toll is lower than during Typhoon Odette in December 2021, which claimed nine lives, the recent fatalities were still tragic and unexpected.

"Odette had a higher number of fatalities with nine deaths. Four of the recent deaths were accidents where a coconut tree fell on their house," Alili said.

Among the missing are traders who reportedly used small boats to avoid detection in dangerous weather conditions. Authorities remain on high alert as search and rescue operations continue.

In addition to the fatalities and missing individuals, three residents in Rizal were injured after a coconut tree fell on their home during the height of the monsoon on 17 September. The victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

Displacements and relief efforts

The severe weather has also increased the number of displaced families from 1,526 to 3,374 across several municipalities in Palawan.

As of 18 September, a total of 12,431 individuals have been affected, with 9,476 of them seeking shelter in 120 evacuation centers across the province. Currently, 82 of these centers remain operational, housing 5,876 individuals, while others have opted to stay with relatives.

The most affected areas include Coron, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay, with thousands of families displaced. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as more rain is expected in the coming days, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

Transportation has also been significantly disrupted, with 1,247 individuals reported stranded due to the ongoing weather conditions, particularly in coastal and remote areas.

Local authorities have ramped up relief efforts, distributing over ₱1.8 million worth of food packs, hygiene kits, and essential supplies to those in need.

Despite Palawan not being under any tropical storm warning, Alili described the southwest monsoon as having the force of a typhoon, adding that while the storm's core did not pass directly over the province, the effects were still devastating.

"For us, it felt like we were in the path of a typhoon," he said.

He said the PDRRMO continues to coordinate with local government units and relief agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of affected residents as they brace for more potential impacts.