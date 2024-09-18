Palace orders work suspension on 23 September in observance of Family Week

Work hours in the Executive Branch of the government will be shortened on Monday, 23 September, in observance of “Family Week” and “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga”.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 64 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, work will be suspended by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, allowing government employees working in the Executive Branch to leave work early and spend time with their loved ones.

“Pursuant to Proclamation No. 60 (s. 1992) which declared the last week of September of every year as Family Week and Proclamation No. 326 (s. 2012) which declared the fourth Monday of September of every year as “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day, work in government offices in the Executive branch shall be suspended on 23 September 2024 starting 3:00 p.m.,” the proclamation read.

However, agencies who are delivering basic and health services, disaster and calamity response, and other essential services are not included in the work suspension.

Meanwhile, the Palace encourages government employees working in the Executive Branch to fully support programs and activities related to the observance of Family Week as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family.

It also called other branches of government, independent commissions, and the private sector to join the celebration of Family Week.

“The suspension of work in other branches of government, independent commission or bodies, and private sector is also encouraged, so as to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 32nd National Family Week,” the proclamation added.