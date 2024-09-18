PAGCOR reveals 2024 photo contest Grand Winners

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) announced the 24 grand winners of its 2024 Photography Competition, which received nearly 4,000 entries nationwide.

Seasoned photographers and visual artists served as jurors for the regional and final screenings, selecting winners based on originality and visual impact.

In the Conventional Category, each of the eight grand prize winners received P100,000, while the 16 grand winners in the Mobile and Drone categories were awarded P50,000 each. Consolation prizes of P35,000 were given to eight additional winners in the Conventional Category, and P20,000 to 16 finalists in the Mobile and Drone categories.

The competition, themed “Harvest Time,” highlighted the creativity and insight into Philippine agriculture and the work of Filipino farmers, growers, and fishermen.

PAGCOR President and COO Wilma T. Eisma attended the awarding ceremony in Pasay City, emphasizing the importance of recognizing Filipino photographers' talent and PAGCOR’s role in supporting the arts.

“I am grateful to be in a company that promotes art and Filipino culture while recognizing the talent of Filipino photographers,” she said. “This competition puts PAGCOR on the map as a staunch supporter of culture and the arts.”

List of winners

The Conventional Category winners are Jaime S. Singalor (Resilient Filipino Family Harvesting Together); Vyktor M. Regala Jr. (Liswi); Ruel P. Coloso (Isang Araw sa Buhay ng Mangangalakal ng Talaba); Janice A. Tadoyo (Danggit Fishing); Jan Paul C. Jose (Damong Dagat); Buddy P. Gadiano (Golden Harvest); Albert C. Aguado (Harvesting Abundance); and Arturo B. De Vera (Salt of the Earth).

For the Mobile Category, the grand winners are Ivan Cris E. Romero (Ageless Harvest); Jenevie O. Estrella (Balad); Melvin C. Anore (Gems of Laguna Lake); Claro M. Rayos Del Sol (Family Harvest); Christian Jose A. Zambra (Future Farmer); Wilfredo N. Lumagbas, Jr. (Catching Crabs); Liemuel E. Pantuhan (Banana Extravaganza: A Feast of Abundance) and Lemuel Ragasa (Masaganang Ani).

Meanwhile, grand winners in the Drone Category are Nicko A. Melendres (Taal Lake Fisherfolk); Carlo G. Dacumos (Rice in Bar Graph); Jeash Coven Mizpah Del A. Artajo (Sunset Symphony); Mark Lawrence C. Pagaran (Nightfall Bounty); Abdul-him G. Ibrahim (Pusod ng Bungsod); Marlo B. Demo-os (Subsistence Farming); Jose Revoli S. Cortez (Sustainable Fibers) and Rea Angel B. Macalandag (Sustainable Fish Farming).

PAGCOR also gave away Php10,000 cash prize to each of the winners of People’s Choice Awards: Christian Jose A. Zamora for his entry, “Future Farmer” (Mobile Category); Joshua E. Escalona, “God’s Grace” (Drone Category); and Jaime S. Singlador, “Resilient Filipino Family Harvesting Together” (Conventional Category).

The winning photos will be featured in PAGCOR’s corporate calendars (desk and wall versions) for 2025.