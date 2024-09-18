P1.2-B N. Samar agri projects get DA support

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Agriculture committed to support the funding of P1.2-billion agricultural development projects for Northern Samar.

The funds will support an array of development projects such as the construction of farm to market roads, rice farm mechanization, the construction of cold storage facilities and a feed mill.

Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan personally had a dialogue with DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to seek the latter’s support for the projects.

Ongchuan said he sought funding support primarily for the construction of FMRs in the municipalities of Mondragon, Laoang and Las Navas. He said these roads will not only improve transportation but will also help in easing the distribution of agricultural products which will eventually increase farmer profitability rate and contribute to regional development.

The governor also sought support for key agricultural development interventions such as the rice farm mechanization; the establishment of solar-powered irrigation and fertigation systems, cold storage facilities for fruits, vegetables and seafoods and the construction of a feed mill.

Ongchuan said these projects were identified in the Provincial Agriculture and Fishery Modernization Roadmap, the Provincial Rice Industry Development Plan and the Collaborative Provincial Agriculture and Fishery Extension Program.