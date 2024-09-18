Outstanding government workers lauded

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday honored outstanding men and women for their service to the country and the Filipino people during the Awards Rites for the 2024 Outstanding Government Workers.

In his speech, the President recognized 28 public servants whose “extraordinary acts of service have contributed to the efficiency, to the economy and to the improvement of government operations and the provision of services.”

According to Marcos, serving in government can be challenging but at the same time be exciting and rewarding especially if it is innovative and life-changing.

“We serve because we make a difference. We serve because it is in our DNA. We serve because we love the Philippines,” Marcos said.

The awards ceremony was created under the Civil Service Act of 1959 and started as the Employee Suggestions and Incentives Awards System.

According to Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karlo Nograles, the awards ceremony is a momentous occasion that highlights remarkable talent and dedication of individuals in the public sector.

“This event is an opportunity to acknowledge those who embody excellence and to inspire others to uphold the highest standards of service,” Nograles said.

The ceremony also coincides with the CSC’s 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

Meantime, six individuals and three groups were conferred with the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award — the highest recognition for state workers granted to those who have made exceptional contributions through innovative ideas or impactful actions of national significance, particularly in the areas of public interest, security and patrimony.