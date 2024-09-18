Non-bailable case vs. Alice Guo, 14 others filed before Pasig RTC

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday confirmed the filing of a non-bailable qualified trafficking in persons case against dismissed mayor Alice L. Guo of Bamban, Tarlac and several co-accused before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

In the event the RTC finds probable cause, it will issue arrest orders against Guo and her co-accused.

Clavano said the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the filing of the case last 17 September.

“The DOJ would like to confirm that the case against Alice Guo, including Dennis Cunanan, who is a former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) deputy director general and representative of Zun Yuan Technology, as well as 12 executives and founders of the three companies and Guo’s alleged business partners, has been filed in the regional trial court of Pasig City,” Clavano said.

The co-accused of Guo and Cunanan are business partners Huang Zhiyang, Zhang Ruijin, and Baoying Li. A copy of the criminal charge sheet was not released by the DOJ.

Guo and her co-accused were charged with violations of Republic Act (RA) 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

The case stemmed from the alleged illegal activities committed by Zun Yuan Technology Center, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Bamban town that got raided last 13 March by authorities.

Zun Yuan Technology, which is originally called Hongsheng Gaming Technology, was located in the property owned by Baofu Land Development Inc.

Clavano said pertaining to the issuance of warrants of arrest: “We do hope these warrant of arrests are issued in such a timely manner para wala na interregnum (vacuum) or interruption doon sa custody ni (in the custody of) former Mayor Alice Guo."

The DOJ official reminded the graft case that the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) filed against Guo is bailable and that she is expected to be released once the Senate ends its hearings concerning the POGO issue.

The Supreme Court has earlier transferred from the Tarlac RTC to the Pasig RTC the trafficking in persons case against Chinese nationals arrested during the raid of the Bamban POGO.

It was Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla who requested the transfer.

Based on the SC's transfer order, the case against Guo and her co-accused was filed before the Pasig City RTC.