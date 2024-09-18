No sacred cow in probe against ex-PNP chief — PNP

The Philippine National Police is taking seriously the reports involving a former police chief in the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo from the country.

“No less than the Chief PNP talked to me about, he would like to convey to the media that there is no sacred cow in the conduct of investigation even if it means holding liable a former chief PNP—that is what he told me,” PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said in a press briefing.

“We're talking about 24 names because there were 29 chiefs before General [Rommel] Marbil, he is the 30th Chief PNP. So, when we count them, 29 minus 5 who were already dead. So, we're talking about 24 names,” she added.

Fajardo noted those former Chief PNPs still alive are in the “position to address the issue on their behalf.”

“But on the part of the PNP, as CPNP said—regardless of who will be hit here, if it can be proven that he was allegedly involved in Guo’s escape and worse, receiving monthly payola, then again, we will not let this pass and we will not pardon anyone,” she said.

“He [Marbil] said, there will never be no sacred cow regardless of who you are. We will coordinate,” she added.

Fajardo said Marbil has already instructed the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to coordinate with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to get more details “as to the identity of this alleged former PNP who's allegedly on the take.”

“We will take it from there but if there's evidence that can link and prove that this alleged former CPNP. So, even if you're a former CPNP, you're not above the law,” she noted.

Fajardo said “it was a surprise” to the PNP leadership that its former chief was allegedly unbecoming of a high-ranking police official.

“Well, it was a surprise to the PNP leadership yesterday when it was mentioned, we immediately talked to Chief PNP [Marbil] just to get his side on the story and the CIDG also issued a statement that it was also their first time they heard these rumors—but then again, this is not just a rumor, but it involves possibly a former CPNP who might be involved Guo’s escape, and not only that but also receiving monthly payola, and this affects the whole organization,” she stressed.

Fajardo said the PNP will consider these reports a challenge.

“The PNP chief said we should not become low morale because time and again, the PNP has proven that whoever should be prosecuted and arrested, we will not put favor, anyone, here, whether you're an ordinary patrolman or a senior PNP official,” she said.

Fajardo said these reports wouldn’t stop the entire PNP from continuing its mandate to maintain peace and order in the country.

“This will serve as a challenge to everyone who is a member of the PNP, this will not be a barrier for us to continue, and our focus will not be lost, but we will be coordinating closely with the PAGCOR and other agencies for purposes of identifying this individual,” she emphasized.

Fajardo said the PNP would file a case if there is sufficient evidence that will verify the involvement of any police official in Guo’s escape.