New wave of explosions in Lebanon kills three, wounds over 100  

Hezbollah blames Israel as walkie-talkie devices continue to detonate across the country
People and first responders gather at the scene of a reported device explosion in Saida in southern Lebanon on 18 September 2024. A second wave of device explosions killed three people in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on 18 September, raising fears of an all-out war between Israel and the Iran-backed militants.
Published on

A fresh wave of walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon killed three people and wounded over 100 on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry. This comes just a day after a series of pager blasts, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members, killed 12 and left more than 2,800 injured.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) confirmed that "three martyrs fell after devices exploded in the town of Sohmor," located in the eastern Bekaa Valley. Hospitals in the region also reported several wounded after the devices, including walkie-talkies, continued to detonate in different areas.

In Beirut, explosions shook the southern suburbs during the funerals of Hezbollah members who had perished in the initial attacks. The Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, pointed fingers at Israel, blaming the Zionist regime for both the attacks and the rising tension in the region.

"Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs," a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse (AFP). The panic spread as multiple explosions were heard in Beirut, as well as in the southern city of Tyre.

Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers confirmed that some devices detonated inside cars, while blasts also occurred in the east and south, stoking fears of a broader conflict.

Explosive-packed Hezbollah pagers came from Taiwan — NYT report

Meanwhile, in Hungary, government officials denied any involvement in manufacturing the explosive devices, stating that the company linked to the pagers had "no manufacturing" site in the country and that the devices had never been on Hungarian soil.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Western support for Israel, accusing its allies of turning a blind eye to the escalating violence. Pezeshkian said the recent blasts should "shame" Israel’s backers.

While Hezbollah vows revenge for the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken firmly denied any American involvement or foreknowledge of the deadly incident.

As the situation unfolds, concerns are mounting that these attacks may escalate the already volatile tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, raising fears of an all-out war.

