New wave of explosions in Lebanon kills three, wounds over 100  

A fresh wave of walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon killed three people and wounded over 100 on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry. This comes just a day after a series of pager blasts, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members, killed 12 and left more than 2,800 injured.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) confirmed that "three martyrs fell after devices exploded in the town of Sohmor," located in the eastern Bekaa Valley. Hospitals in the region also reported several wounded after the devices, including walkie-talkies, continued to detonate in different areas.

In Beirut, explosions shook the southern suburbs during the funerals of Hezbollah members who had perished in the initial attacks. The Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, pointed fingers at Israel, blaming the Zionist regime for both the attacks and the rising tension in the region.

"Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs," a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse (AFP). The panic spread as multiple explosions were heard in Beirut, as well as in the southern city of Tyre.

Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers confirmed that some devices detonated inside cars, while blasts also occurred in the east and south, stoking fears of a broader conflict.