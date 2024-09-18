NBI seeks court warrant to uncover POGO evidence

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is seeking a court order to examine the vaults and computers found in the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Kapyou City on 31 August.

“We will apply for a warrant of disclosure of computer data and permission from the court to open the vaults,” NBI-7 Regional Director Renan Oliva told media.

Oliva cited the importance of the items seized as the NBI is building a money laundering case against the 18 individuals arrested in the illegal POGO.

Aside from money laundering and qualified trafficking in person cases, Oliva said the authorities will seek the forfeiture of the assets at the hub.

Regional State Prosecutor Graeme June Elmido said the 17 Chinese nationals and one Filipino found in the hub will face human trafficking charges.

“This is a huge case,” Elmido said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Regional Director Emmanuel Ferrer of the Department of Labor and Employment-Region 7 said their office was looking into assisting the workers of the POGO hub.

He said the workers were not involved in the POGO operations but served as front desk, kitchen and utility personnel.

He said 12 of the workers were from Mandaue City while 16 were from Lapu-Lapu City.