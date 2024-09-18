NBI Central Visayas to check POGO vaults, computers

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has sought a court warrant to examine the vaults and computers found inside the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub raided in Kapyou City on 31 August.

“We will apply for the issuance of a warrant of disclosure of computer data and permission from the court to open the vaults,” NBI-7 Regional Director Atty. Renan Oliva told the media.

He cited the importance of the items seized during the operation, as they are also building a possible money laundering case against the 17 accused in the illegal POGO operation.

Aside from money laundering and qualified trafficking in persons cases, Oliva said the authorities will seek the forfeiture of the hub's assets.

Regional State Prosecutor Graeme June Elmido identified 17 Chinese nationals and a Filipino as facing human trafficking charges.

Elmido added that the money laundering cases are still in the case-building stage, hence the need to open the vaults and access the data stored in the computers.

“This is a huge case,” Elmido said, noting that he has already formed a team to pursue it.

Meanwhile, DOLE-7 Assistant Regional Director Emmanuel Ferrer disclosed that their office is looking into assisting workers in the POGO hub.

He clarified that these workers are not involved in POGO operations but worked as front desk staff, cooks, and utility personnel.

According to DOLE-7, there are 12 workers from Mandaue City and 16 from Lapu-Lapu City.