Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua recently sailed off into the sunset from the contested Escoda Shoal after a proud, if somewhat shaky, five-month patrol. The vessel left with its metaphorical tail between its legs after a brief encounter with Chinese Coast Guard ships that didn’t quite involve a warm handshake and an exchange of pleasantries.

Instead, it was more of a high-speed bumper boat situation, with the Chinese asserting their dominance with a very un-neighborly ramming. But don’t worry, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) says “mission accomplished!” — even though they’ve vacated the area and left it wide open for a Chinese takeover.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG’s biggest, has, ironically, been the plucky little David in the standoff with Goliath in the West Philippine Sea. And like all Davids, it’s supposed to have courage, moral fortitude and a mean slingshot. Unfortunately, while Goliath has, well, massive ships, well-oiled militias and a habit of not giving two hoots about international law, it seems the slingshot’s in desperate need of a tune-up.

Now, five months of patrolling a contested area might sound like a noble endeavor. And it is. But when that patrol ends with your vessel’s hull sporting more dents than a jeepney after rush hour, and the nearest Chinese ship still hovering like a hawk over its prey, one can’t help but wonder: what exactly was “accomplished?”

According to the PCG, the Magbanua will undergo repairs, slap on some new paint, and come back stronger and tougher than ever. It’s basically the classic plot of every superhero origin movie. Except in this case, the superhero has been forced out of the scene and the villain still reigns supreme.

Escoda Shoal, a rock in the WPS that no one would care about were it not for the massive oil and gas reserves underneath, is now more vulnerable than ever. With the Magbanua sailing off for a repair job, there’s no immediate replacement to guard the area. This is akin to locking your front door, but leaving the back door wide open with a giant “Welcome” sign on it.

In the meantime, China’s fleet is probably sitting pretty, whistling and polishing its ships, ready to swoop in the minute the coast is clear.

Although the PCG promises to come back “stronger,” the real question is, how much “stronger” can a single vessel get when faced with an armada of Chinese ships, militias, and the whole bag of tricks?

We’re talking about a country that has been meticulously building artificial islands and fortresses in the region, while the Philippines sends out one ship at a time, then immediately ducks out for repairs.

And yet, here we are, proudly waving the “mission accomplished” banner. No one wants to say it, but let’s be real: the situation is less about standing our ground and more about making cameo appearances in a territory that China considers its private backyard. After all, it’s easier to play the long game when you have infinite resources and international law is more of a suggestion than a rule.

The real tragedy here isn’t just the retreat of the Magbanua — it’s the stark reality that the Philippine government is playing chess while China is playing Monopoly, except China’s buying up all the properties, parking their vessels everywhere, and getting out of jail free.

In the end, will the Magbanua come back? Sure. Will it come back “stronger?” That remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure — as long as China’s vessels are crowding the region like they own the place (which they say they do), the real “mission accomplished” may still be a long way off.

And by then, it may not even be the Philippines’ mission to complete. So, here’s to the BRP Teresa Magbanua and its quest to fix itself up — let’s hope it’s ready for round two. Or, you know, at least for a rematch that doesn’t end with it scurrying back to port again.

e-mail:mannyangeles27@gmail.com