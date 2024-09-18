Maroon 5 Manila ticket prices released

Two years after American pop rock band Maroon 5’s last visit to the Philippines, they are returning for another much-anticipated show, with ticketing details now available.

Kicking off their Asia tour in Manila, the band will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 29 January 2025.

Live Nation Philippines (LNPH), the band’s event organizer, revealed the ticket prices and seating plans on 16 September, with eight tiers available for fans to choose from.

Here’s how much it costs to see them live: General admission: P3,550; UB Regular: P7,850; UB Premium: P8,850; LBB Regular: P14,550; LBB Premium: P15,250; LBA Regular: P17,250; LBA Premium: P18,250; and Floor Standing: P15,850.

Fans are limited to purchasing a maximum of six tickets per transaction. Tickets will go on sale on 28 September at 12 p.m. via SMTickets.com and all SM outlets nationwide.

Before the general sale, there will be three presales: the artist presale on 24 September at 11 a.m., the Mastercard presale on 25 September at 10 a.m. and the LNPH presale on 27 September at 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 fans have had mixed reactions on social media. Some have expressed dismay over the ticket prices, while others are excited about seeing the band next year.

Some of the comments on LNPH’s post read:

“Grabe naman ang January, ‘di pa nakaka-recover n’yan sa December gastos (January is really too soon; I haven’t even recovered from December’s expenses).”

“Ready na ‘ko magbook (I am ready to book).”

“Ang mahal so much (It’s very expensive).”

“See you soon.”

LNPH has already posted the ticket purchase guidelines on their social media platforms.

In a Facebook post, the pop rock band said they’re “excited to be heading back to Asia in early 2025.”

After Manila, the band will make stops in Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and will conclude the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Maroon 5 is a six-member band composed of Adam Levine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Mickey Madden and Sam Farrar, and is known for their hit songs “Memories,” “Moves Like Jagger,” “Sugar,” “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love” and more.

The 2025 show will be Maroon 5 fourth visit to Manila. Their last performance in the Philippines was in 2022 as part of their world tour.