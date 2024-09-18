Marcos lauds outstanding government workers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday honored outstanding men and women for their service to the country and the Filipino people.
During the Awards Rites for the 2024 Outstanding Government Workers, Marcos recognized 28 public servants whose “extraordinary acts of service have contributed to the efficiency, to the economy, and to the improvement of government operations and the provision of services.”
According to Marcos, serving in government can be challenging, but at the same time exciting and rewarding, especially when it is innovative and life-changing.
“We serve because we make a difference. We serve because it is in our DNA. We serve because we love the Philippines,” Marcos said in his speech during the awards ceremony at Malacañang Palace.
The awards were created under the Civil Service Act of 1959 and started as the Employee Suggestions and Incentives Awards System.
According to Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karlo Nograles, the awards ceremony is a momentous occasion that highlights remarkable talent and dedication of individuals in the public sector.
“This event is an opportunity to acknowledge those who embody excellence and to inspire others to uphold the highest standards of service,” Nograles said.
The ceremony also coincided with the CSC’s 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.
Six individuals and three groups were conferred with the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award. This is the highest recognition for state workers, granted to those who have made exceptional contributions through innovative ideas or impactful actions of national significance, particularly in the areas of public interest, security, and patrimony.
Meanwhile, ten awardees received the Dangal ng Bayan Award, which is given to individuals for the performance of extraordinary acts of public service and consistent demonstration of exemplary ethical behavior.
Moreover, eight individuals and one group were awarded with the CSC Pagasa Award. It is a recognition given to an individual or group of individuals for outstanding contributions that directly benefit more than one department of the government.
Marcos said that these awardees embody the Filipino trait that the citizenry is known for – kabayanihan or bravery.
“That's how Pinoys are. You really know the saying, we sometimes think just because it's not mentioned much because life is so complicated—the only characteristic of Filipinos is that they are brave,” he said.
“We need leaders such like these awardees to lead the way and to inspire people, to come and to do this work. And again, I have always found that there are very, very many — Filipinos by nature are helpful. Filipinos by nature love the Philippines. Filipinos by nature love Filipinos,” Marcos said.
The Chief Executive noted that the impact of the work the government does is seen in the communities it serves and the lives it changes, and not in awards and recognitions.
Marcos also urged government workers to remain transparent and accountable while serving the public with integrity, loyalty and efficiency.
“Let us continue to live by our constitutional mandate that public office is a public trust. We should remain transparent, accountable to all our people, and to serve them with integrity, loyalty, and efficiency,” he concluded.