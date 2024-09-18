Malasakit Team brings immediate assistance to Davao City fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, delivered immediate assistance to fire victims in Barangay Agdao, Davao City on 16 September.

Working with Barangay Captain Allan Lagria and local leaders, the team distributed grocery packs, financial aid, water containers, and other essentials to eleven affected families at the Barangay Wilfredo Aquino Hall.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang mga gamit ay mabibili muli, ang pera ay maaaring kitain, pero ang buhay ay iisa lang. Ang buhay na nawala ay hindi na maibabalik. Kaya’t palaging pangalagaan ang kalusugan at kaligtasan ng bawat isa,” said Go in a message to the victims.

Go highlighted the need for improved fire prevention policies and programs, referencing Republic Act No. 11589. The act modernizes the Bureau of Fire Protection with a ten-year program for equipment, personnel, and training. He also noted Senate Bill No. 2451, advocating for mandatory evacuation centers to ensure safety during disasters.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also encouraged the use of the Malasakit Center at Southern Philippines Medical Center for medical support. Malasakit Centers offer consolidated assistance from multiple government agencies.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit at kapwa niyo Dabawenyo, patuloy akong magseserbisyo para sa bayan, dahil yan po ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang mas mapalapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong higit na nangangailangan, lalo na sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap,” concluded Go.