MakatiMed attains JCI compliance streak

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) recently commemorated 13 years of compliance with the globally-renowned Joint Commission International (JCI) quality and safety standards.

It was first accredited in 2011, which was followed by three more successful re-accreditations.

This achievement was celebrated during JCI’s 25th Anniversary, where institutions worldwide were honored for their sustained dedication to healthcare excellence. MakatiMed is recognized alongside other top hospitals from Europe and the Middle East for maintaining an exceptional record of 13 years of JCI accreditation.

Rare distinction

The award was presented by JCI officials, led by Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, president and CEO of The Joint Commission and Joint Commission International.

MakatiMed’s journey to becoming a JCI-accredited institution began under the leadership of former president and CEO Rose R. Montenegro and former medical director Benjamin N. Alimurung, MD. Since then, the hospital’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of healthcare has been spearheaded by the Hospital Compliance, Licensing, and Accreditation Division head, Mary Milagros D. Uy, MD.

Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Javier emphasized, “The JCI Accreditation of Makati Medical Center embodies the singular commitment of the entire [MakatiMed] community to render safe and top-quality healthcare services to all.”