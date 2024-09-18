Makati Med advances life-saving innovations

A team of expert neurosurgeons at Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) successfully treated a 60-year-old woman with a giant left internal carotid artery (LICA) brain aneurysm.

The patient, who was first diagnosed with the aneurysm 13 years ago, had experienced significant growth of the aneurysm, leading to the protrusion of her left eye and limiting its movement. Despite previous attempts at treatment, the aneurysm persisted.

Dr. Michael N. Sabalza, a neurosurgeon at MakatiMed, collaborated with a team of highly specialized colleagues to address the complex case. Dr. Guillermo Victorino T. Liabres, a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon, and Dr. Carlos Francis A. Santiago, an endovascular neurosurgeon, worked together to devise a treatment plan.

Dr. Santiago initially conducted a cerebral angiography to assess the aneurysm. Dr. Liabres then performed a double-barrel left superficial temporal artery to middle cerebral artery bypass to ensure adequate blood flow to the brain. Finally, Dr. Santiago executed coil trapping of the aneurysm and safely removed the affected segment of the LICA.