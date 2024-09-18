Las Piñas City Council tackles SPED budget

The Las Piñas City Council, led by Vice Mayor April Aguilar, reviewed the supplemental budget for the Special Education Fund (SEF) during its 99th Regular Session on Monday, 16 September.

The council examined Supplemental Budget No. 2, amounting to over P1.9 million, which is intended for school-related projects. The funds will be sourced from 2021 savings.

In addition to the SEF, the council discussed key proposals focusing on youth development and city fiscal management. Among the major items was an endorsement from the Office of the City Mayor for the establishment of the Local Youth Development Office (LYDO) and the creation of the Las Piñas City Youth Development Council (LPCYDC).

The session also covered a proposal from the City Planning and Development Office regarding a zoning clearance for the Global South Entertainment City Phase I project, as it exceeds the height limits set by city ordinances.

Other matters included the discussion of tax-related issues, such as requests for waivers of penalties and interest on transfer and business taxes, along with applications for tricycle franchises under the Change Operator Category.

Several committee recommendations were also endorsed for approval, including amendments to the city's ordinance on the prevention and control of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, and AIDS.