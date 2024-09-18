LandBank taps SariSuki for agri loans increase

State-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) has partnered with online store SariSuki to reach over 300 farmers.

LandBank said this will complement the operations of its Agrisenso Lending Program which has distributed P272 million funds to over 1,700 farmers since the program’s launch this year. They include beneficiaries of the Agrarian Reform.

“Through the combined networks, expertise, and resources of SariSuki and LandBank, we can effectively meet the financial needs of our farmers while providing crucial production, technical, and marketing assistance to enhance their productivity and income,” LandBank president and chief executive officer Lynette Ortiz said.

SariSuki directly links farmers to consumers through its online store, provides farmers with data analyses on farm production and market trends, and delivers agricultural goods to consumers.