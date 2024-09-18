Jobs scams surge on social media

A wave of job scams is sweeping social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, preying on Filipino job seekers with enticing, yet fraudulent, employment offers.

One common tactic used by these scammers involves posting legitimate-sounding job descriptions, only to reveal a drastically different offer upon further inquiry, often for work-from-home (WFH) positions.

Pasig-based job seeker Christian Diongco has fallen victim to such scams three times in just four months, encountering fake offers for email chat support roles that eventually turned into merchant positions.

“They all seem to follow the same script,” Diongco said, noting the similarities in the scams he encountered.

While disappointed, Diongco is no longer surprised by these fraudulent offers. “They use jobs that people like me need — mostly permanent WFH, back-office roles as bait,” he explained.

Overseas Filipino workers are also being targeted by these scams as last 1 September, three Filipinos were denied boarding to Europe at Suvarnabhumi International Airport due to fake visas obtained through fraudulent online offers.

The Department of Migrant Workers has warned the public about these scams, which often involve fake agencies using the names, addresses and logos of legitimate recruitment agencies to deceive applicants.

Efforts to combat these scams have yielded results. As of August 2023, Meta Philippines has removed 23,731 fake job-related accounts and posts, while TikTok Philippines has taken down 9,436 such accounts.