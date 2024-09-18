Japan’s Endo calls on Sara

Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo last Tuesday thanked Vice President Sara Duterte for attending the Ceremony of the Accession to the Throne of the Emperor in 2019 and the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

Endo expressed his gratitude when he paid a courtesy call to Duterte where they exchanged views about the Japan-Philippine bilateral relations and Japan’s support to the Mindanao region.

He also affirmed that Japan will continue to provide support for the Mindanao Peace Process for the succeeding years, and will keep a close eye on the situation to ensure that next year’s election for the Bangsamoro Parliament will be held in a fair and democratic manner.

Duterte also conveyed her appreciation for Japan’s development cooperation projects in Mindanao and expressed her gratitude for Japan’s commitment to the Mindanao Peace Process.

Ambassador Endo and Duterte agreed to mutually strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.