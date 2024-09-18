iOS 18 is here!

Apple's 18th iOS operating system for the iPhone was released in the Philippines today, 18 September. Here are some of the top features iPhone users should try:

Better customization experience

The new update gives users creative ways to personalize their iPhone with more customization experience, including arranging their Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center.

With the power of Apple Intelligence, users can also keep their photos organized by creating and pinning favorite collections to keep them easy to access.

New messaging features

Messages offer new features that will keep users stay connected and organized, allowing them to send an iMessage for later and record and transcribe live calls saved directly to the Notes app, making it easier to backtrack for important details.



Calculator app

Major enhancements have been made for the Calculator app, which can be switched to a Maths Notes solving Math equations for users. The app also offers a currency converter.

Locking applications

iPhone users will feel more secure, with the help of Apple Intelligence, in keeping thieves away from using their apps. iOS 18 allows users to lock specific apps, such as their medical or banking apps, by using their Face ID, Touch ID, or a password to access them. Locked or hidden apps also don’t generate notifications.

The iOS 18 is compatible with iPhone XR and iPhone XS, up to the latest models.