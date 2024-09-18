House probe a 'political attack,' says Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday attempted—unsuccessfully—to terminate a House inquiry, which she alleged was orchestrated to merely attack and discredit her.

Duterte accused the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability that its ongoing probe into the alleged misuse of her office's funds, as well as the Department of Education's (DepEd) during her tenure, is a "well-funded and coordinated political attack."

"It is clear to me that this inquiry is not about misused funds, accountability, or governance. Instead, it is solely aimed at discrediting my name and my office to prevent future political contests," Duterte said.

The investigation was prompted by a privileged speech of Manila Rep. Rolando Valeriano on 3 September, during which he raised concerns about the OVP's spending for its socioeconomic programs with a lack of supporting documentation, including post-activity reports.

The panel is also looking into the potential "malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance" on the DepEd's failure to deliver crucial projects, including the late distribution of laptops and other e-learning equipment.

Duterte, however, alleged that scrutinizing the budget utilization of her office is not the sole objective of the committee and that its ulterior motive is to solely "make a case for impeachment."

She claimed that Valeriano's privileged speech was nothing but a political hint: "Do not vote for Sara in 2028."

The VP said she will not run in the upcoming mid-term elections but will announce her aspiration in the 2028 polls in the "fourth quarter of 2026."

"I have said before, and I have repeated several times, that I am not the problem of this country. The real problems are hunger, poverty, illegal drugs, criminality, terrorism, insufficient healthcare, quality of education, lack of infrastructure plan for disasters, and many others," she emphasized.

She added, "You may try to destroy me; you can skin me alive, burn me, and throw my ashes to the wind. But let it be known—you will find me unbowed."

Recently, House members and Duterte exchanged sharp words for her repeated refusal to answer questions and her giving generic responses about her use of P125 million in confidential funds in 11 days in December 2022, of which P73.287 million was disallowed by the Commission on Audit.

She also skipped the second round of the budget deliberation last Tuesday.

Duterte later moved to terminate the inquiry, citing a "clear lack of any proposed legislation or substantive matter for discussion" that the committee would produce.

"I will not allow myself to be subjected to an inquiry based on an empty privilege speech just so you can attack me and do indirectly what you failed to do directly during the budget hearings,"

Panel chairperson, Manila Rep. Joel Chua—one of Duterte's staunchest critics—denied Duterte's appeal, saying the committee "already took cognizance of this privilege speech."

Duterte refused to testify under oath, which lawmakers stressed not only undermined public trust but, more importantly, sent a signal that "there is something to avoid."

Duterte, however, reiterated that her office did not do "anything wrong" in using her annual budget and that the probe serves as a "practice" of lawmakers to oust her.